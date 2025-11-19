ASTRA'S SHARE PRICE TAKES TEMPORARY DIP

The fall in Astra of Sweden's share price towards the end of last month makes the stock look better value than it has done for many years, say analysts James McKean and Duncan Moore at Morgan Stanley.
Astra's share price declined following news of unexplained side effects in patients receiving an intravenous form of the company's proton pump antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole; Marketletter March 14). This led to the German regulatory authority, the BGA, initiating a formal review of the product.
The stock is vulnerable to scare stories, according to the analysts, because of the company's heavy reliance on Losec, which represents around 35% of sales and around 60% of the company's profits. They remain cautious for the moment because there are numerous debates on Losec which have yet to be settled.
