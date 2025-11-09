Astra Strengthens R&D With Increased Spending

Astra of Sweden is to increase its investment in the research and development side of the business which, by its own admission, has been lagging somewhat over the last couple of years as the firm concentrated on expanding its geographical presence.

At its annual investor meeting in London on November 13, (Marketletter November 20; set to be repeated on December 6 in the USA), Astra chief executive Hakan Mogren said that the firm intends to boost its spending on R&D by 40% this year, with the target of achieving an R&D spend of 15% of sales (currently running at 12%). This renewed research focus is evidenced by the acquisition of Fisons R&D centers in Loughborough in the UK, now Astra Charnwood, and Rochester in the USA, now Astra Arcus, as well as by staff increases.

The company intends to add two new research areas to expand its existing focus on cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory and pain/anesthesia drugs, according to executive vice president for R&D, Claes Wilhelmsson. A presentation on the first of these, the central nervous system, was given by Gosta Jonsson, president of Astra Arcus.