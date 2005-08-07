Astra ups enrollment in Ph III Cerovive trial

Renovis, a US biopharmaceutical firm focused on neurological disorders, says that the exclusive licensee for its investigational neuroprotectant Cerovive (NXY-059), AstraZeneca, has extended the enrollment of the Phase III SAINT II trial to 3,200 patients from the originally-planned 1,700.

The announcement follows consultations with regulators and the SAINT II trial steering committee. Based on enrollment trends to date, this increase in trial size will move the anticipated regulatory filing date from the second half of 2006 to second-half 2007, Renovis stated. AstraZeneca is taking several steps to increase the rate of enrollment, including the addition of at least 10 countries that participated in the previously-completed SAINT I trial, which showed a statistically-significant reduction versus placebo on the primary outcome of disability after an acute ischemic stroke (p= 0.038).