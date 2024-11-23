Astra USA's Naropin Cleared In USA

- Astra USA has received US Food and Drug Administration approval to market Naropin (injectable repivacaine hydrochloride), its long-acting local anesthetic, the first to be marketed in the USA in over 20 years, says the company. At high doses it offers muscle relaxation and surgical anesthesia, while at low doses it is an effective painkiller with little motor blockade. The drug has been approved in 15 countries and lauched in five of these.