Astra & Zeneca Join In Euro Merger Mania

10 December 1998

The European merger mania merry-go-round is continuing to pick up pacefollowing the announcement that Zeneca of the UK and Astra, the Swedish pharmaceutical group, are to enter into a "merger of equals." The move comes at the end of a hectic 10 days in the pharmaceutical industry which has seen Hoechst AG and Rhone-Poulenc planning to pool their life sciences businesses into Aventis and the proposed Sanofi-Synthelabo merger (Marketletter December 7 and page 3).

AstraZeneca, unveiled at press conferences in London and Stockholm, will have a combined market capitalization of some $67 billion, and will become the third largest pharmaceutical company in the world (based on pro forma 1997 drug sales of $11.5 billion). Its combined pharmaceutical R&D expenditure for that period would have been $1.9 billion, again the third largest in the sector.

The new group would rank second in Europe and seventh in the USA, and its portfolio of products and increased sales and marketing force should have an impact in the world's most competitive and lucrative market. With regards to therapeutic areas, AstraZeneca will be the leader in gastrointestinal treatments, thanks to Astra's Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole), second in oncology and fourth in respiratory products.

