Astralis seeks info on SkyePharma's plans

Following UK firm SkyePharma's announcement of a non-binding agreement to acquire a 49.8% stake in USA-based biotechnology company Astralis by buying 11.2 million shares from two former directors of the company, the latter has sought clarification of SkyePharma's intention to seek the right to appoint two additional board representatives (Marketletter December 20, 2004).

Following an Astralis board meeting, a statement was issued saying that it "opposes SkyePharma's attempt to seek control and/or undue influence following such a selective purchase of stock, and will seek to ensure appropriate protection of the interests of both the company as a whole and the other stockholders of Astralis. The board will also oppose any attempt by SkyePharma to seek to have any more of its representatives or nominees appointed to the board."