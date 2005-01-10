Thursday 18 June 2026

Astralis seeks info on SkyePharma's plans

10 January 2005

Following UK firm SkyePharma's announcement of a non-binding agreement to acquire a 49.8% stake in USA-based biotechnology company Astralis by buying 11.2 million shares from two former directors of the company, the latter has sought clarification of SkyePharma's intention to seek the right to appoint two additional board representatives (Marketletter December 20, 2004).

Following an Astralis board meeting, a statement was issued saying that it "opposes SkyePharma's attempt to seek control and/or undue influence following such a selective purchase of stock, and will seek to ensure appropriate protection of the interests of both the company as a whole and the other stockholders of Astralis. The board will also oppose any attempt by SkyePharma to seek to have any more of its representatives or nominees appointed to the board."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze