AstraZenca ends its deal with ArtheroGenics

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that it has terminated its collaboration with US drugmaker AtheroGenics after the drug they were co-developing, AGI-1067, failed to demonstrate statistical superiority to placebo (Marketletter March 26).

All rights to the drug, which was designed to prevent stroke or heart attack in patients with coronary artery disease, now pass back to the US firm, which said that it will continue to develop the product.