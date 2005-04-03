AstraZeneca and GSK spar on asthma drugs

UK drug giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are clashing over the interpretation of results from the CONCEPT (CONtrol CEntred Patient Treatment) trial, published in the March 24 edition of the journal Clinical Therapeutics which, the former firm claims, show that its asthma drug Advair/Seretide (salmeterol/fluticasone) is superior to AstraZeneca's Symbicort (formoterol/budesonide).
Asthma patients receiving stable-dose Seretide averaged 24 more symptom-free days than those given adjustable maintenance-dose Symbicort in the 12-month study, and also experienced a 47% cut in the annual rate of moderate/severe exacerbations when compared to Symbicort, GSK said.
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