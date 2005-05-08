AstraZeneca beats forecasts as troubled Crestor sees 1st-qtr sales double

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca beat analysts' expectations of earnings per share of $0.57 in reporting a 33% rise to $0.63, with pretax profit up 34% to $1.49 billion and turnover increasing 9% to $5.74 billion for the first quarter of 2005. Underlying sales growth was 33%, noted the firm, whose share price (which has risen about 20% since the start of the year) notched up another 2.5% to L22.90 on the day of the announcement, April 28. The group says it continues to anticipate full-year EPS in the $2.35-$2.50 range.
Commenting on the figures, the group's chief executive, Sir Tom McKillop, noted: "these record profits derive from a strong sales performance, especially for our key growth products, and from ongoing productivity improvements in R&D and SG&A" (sales, general and administrative costs). Operating margins rose 4.6 percentage points to 25.3% during the reporting quarter.
AstraZeneca has had a difficult time recently, with the US Food and Drug Administration turning down approval of its antithrombolytic Exanta (ximelagatran; Marketletter October 18, 2004) and the firm's withdrawal of its marketing application for the lung cancer drug Iressa (gefinitib) in Europe as clinical studies showed that it failed to prolong survival (Marketletter January 3 & 10), as well as safety concerns about its cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze