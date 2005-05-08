AstraZeneca beats forecasts as troubled Crestor sees 1st-qtr sales double

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca beat analysts' expectations of earnings per share of $0.57 in reporting a 33% rise to $0.63, with pretax profit up 34% to $1.49 billion and turnover increasing 9% to $5.74 billion for the first quarter of 2005. Underlying sales growth was 33%, noted the firm, whose share price (which has risen about 20% since the start of the year) notched up another 2.5% to L22.90 on the day of the announcement, April 28. The group says it continues to anticipate full-year EPS in the $2.35-$2.50 range.

Commenting on the figures, the group's chief executive, Sir Tom McKillop, noted: "these record profits derive from a strong sales performance, especially for our key growth products, and from ongoing productivity improvements in R&D and SG&A" (sales, general and administrative costs). Operating margins rose 4.6 percentage points to 25.3% during the reporting quarter.

AstraZeneca has had a difficult time recently, with the US Food and Drug Administration turning down approval of its antithrombolytic Exanta (ximelagatran; Marketletter October 18, 2004) and the firm's withdrawal of its marketing application for the lung cancer drug Iressa (gefinitib) in Europe as clinical studies showed that it failed to prolong survival (Marketletter January 3 & 10), as well as safety concerns about its cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin).