AstraZeneca commences schizophrenia study in China

In China, AstraZeneca has commenced a 2,000-patient, three-year study ofschizophrenia, in collaboration with Shanghai Jiaotong University.

The study is the largest ever of a single population group in the field of psychiatric genetics, says the firm. It will use genotyping to study genetic variations among the patients, but converting the data into a drug could take as long as 10 years, noted Hugh Salter, a geneticist at AstraZeneca quoted by the Wall Street Journal.