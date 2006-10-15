AstraZeneca completes Symbicort SMART MRP

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that it has successfully completed the European Union Mutual Recognition Procedure for Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) Maintenance And Reliever Therapy (SMART).

The product, which is licensed for use by adults who require combined corticosteroid and brochodilator treatment, is designed to address both symptom relief and disease maintenance. The firm added that it anticipates that national approvals across the EU will be issued in the coming months.