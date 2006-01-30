AstraZeneca delight at NICE ruling on statins

UK drugs giant AstraZeneca has welcomed the news that the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued Final Guidance, which recognizes the clinical value of statins for the prevention of cardiovascular events. The firm's Crestor (rosuvastatin) was noted by the NICE guidance as the most effective statin at lowering total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

As a result of the ruling, the company expects that up to 3.3 million people in England and Wales could be eligible for treatment. Target cholesterol levels are not included in the NICE guidance, however, recent Joint British Soc-ieties 2 Guidelines (JBS2) for the prevention of cardio-vascular disease recommend a target for total cholesterol of 4.0mmol/L and for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol of 2.0mmol/L.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca told the Marketletter that, in 2005, statin prescriptions cost the National Health Service approximately L500.0 million ($892.6 million). State-run hospitals will need to find up to L82.0 million to implement the NICE guidance for all eligible patients.