AstraZeneca Hoping To Increase Share In Japan

Zeneca of the UK and the Swedish pharmaceutical group Astra, which haveannounced plans to merge (Marketletter December 14), are hoping to expand their share of the Japanese market, once the deal receives regulatory approval.

Though the new entity will be the third-largest pharmaceutical company worldwide, AstraZeneca will only just squeeze into the top 20 in Japan, which will make up 6% of its global sales. Its chief executive-in-waiting, Tom McKillop, told a press conference in London that the new group's interests lie in achieving truly global status, and expanding activities in Japan fits that aim.

When asked if AstraZeneca is likely to use any of its now considerable cashflow on an acquisition in Japan, Dr McKillop said that while it is far too early to announce any definite plans, the group will be looking out for any attractive propositions in terms of products or companies that may arise.