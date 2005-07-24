AstraZeneca/Humana team up to improve patient compliance

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says it is working with USA-based health-insurer Humana to assess the potential of voice-activated technology to boost patient compliance. The evaluation will focus on improving cholesterol-lowering drug compliance by examining factors such as motivation, self-confidence and barriers to compliance, the group noted.

A recent report by industry intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information, called Pharmaceutical patient compliance and disease management, outlines how non-compliance can lead to serious health and financial problems for both patients and pharmaceutical companies.