AstraZeneca joins Red Cross to fight TB in Asia

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca says that it has signed a three-year agreement with the British Red Cross to help combat the spread of tuberculosis in central Asia.
The company has committed over L400,000 ($734,761) to fund Red Crescent programs in Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, where TB rates are among the highest in the world. The funds will be used to improve awareness of and education about the disease, and promote early diagnosis, as well as addressing the problem of co-infection with HIV.
The funding represents a continuation of a three-year partnership between AstraZeneca and the Red Cross. Mark Astarita, the charity's funding director, said: "with the long term commitment of AstraZeneca the Red Cross will have a greater impact on reducing the transmission of TB, will increase the number of patients completing their full course of treatment and reach a greater number of people."
