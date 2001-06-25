AstraZeneca' names thrombin inhibitor Exanta

AstraZeneca has announced the trade name Exanta for its noveldirect-acting thrombin inhibitor, H 376/95, which is currently in Phase III trials in the prevention of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Meantime, the drug has shown positive three-month data in a Phase II trial looking at its use in preventing stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, reported at the recent World Congress of Neurology meeting in London, UK.