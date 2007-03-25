AstraZeneca opens new PR&D site in India

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has opened a state-of-the-art process, research and development laboratory next to its established R&D base in Bangalore, India. The new $15.0 million site covers 8,000 square meters and can accommodate 75 process scientists, as well as office support and engineering staff. The firm said that the new PR&D facility would strengthen its existing global process development capacity, and was a further demonstration of its commitment to operations in India.
