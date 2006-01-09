AstraZeneca pays $5M milestone to Avanir

San Diego, USA-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals says that a Phase I study has been initiated in partnership with AstraZeneca to evaluate the human safety of AZD2479, a compound under development as a reverse cholesterol transport enhancer.

The allowance of the Investigational New Drug application by the US Food and Drug Administration triggers a $5.0 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca to Avanir, the first designated milestone under the terms of the research collaboration and license agreement entered into in July 2005.

Avanir chief executive Eric Brandt commented: "we look forward to working with our partner AstraZeneca to move AZD2479 and other molecules forward in this important area. With this additional milestone, our cash equivalents and receivable for the milestone will amount to approximately $55.0 million, providing a strong balance sheet as we move into 2006."