Saturday 8 November 2025

AstraZeneca profit leaps 30% but firm admits thin pipeline

6 February 2006

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 results, which came out in line with analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the firm's stock took a 3% fall to L26.51 just after the figures were announced at mid-day, February 2, after its new chief executive, David Brennan, revealed that his number one priority is to strengthen the group's product pipeline, so seen to be admitting thatit was thin.

For the quarter, sales were up 8% at $6.29 billion (9% higher at constant exchange rates) and pretax profit grew 30% (29%) to $1.69 billion, or $0.77 a share, the latter being a rise of 38%. For the full year, revenues were 12% higher at $23.95 billion, with pretax earnings growing 38% to $6.67 billion, or $2.91 per share, a rise of 44%.

The company said that it now has 10 products in its portfolio that each have sales of $1.0 billion or more, with turnover of its five key drugs - Nexium (esomeprazole), Seroquel (quetiapine), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Arimidex (anastrozole) and Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) - achieving combined turnover of $10.85 billion for 2005, up 27% on 2004.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze