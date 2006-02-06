AstraZeneca profit leaps 30% but firm admits thin pipeline

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 results, which came out in line with analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the firm's stock took a 3% fall to L26.51 just after the figures were announced at mid-day, February 2, after its new chief executive, David Brennan, revealed that his number one priority is to strengthen the group's product pipeline, so seen to be admitting thatit was thin.

For the quarter, sales were up 8% at $6.29 billion (9% higher at constant exchange rates) and pretax profit grew 30% (29%) to $1.69 billion, or $0.77 a share, the latter being a rise of 38%. For the full year, revenues were 12% higher at $23.95 billion, with pretax earnings growing 38% to $6.67 billion, or $2.91 per share, a rise of 44%.

The company said that it now has 10 products in its portfolio that each have sales of $1.0 billion or more, with turnover of its five key drugs - Nexium (esomeprazole), Seroquel (quetiapine), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Arimidex (anastrozole) and Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) - achieving combined turnover of $10.85 billion for 2005, up 27% on 2004.