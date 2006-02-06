AstraZeneca profit leaps 30% but firm admits thin pipeline

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 results, which came out in line with analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the firm's stock took a 3% fall to L26.51 just after the figures were announced at mid-day, February 2, after its new chief executive, David Brennan, revealed that his number one priority is to strengthen the group's product pipeline, so seen to be admitting thatit was thin.
For the quarter, sales were up 8% at $6.29 billion (9% higher at constant exchange rates) and pretax profit grew 30% (29%) to $1.69 billion, or $0.77 a share, the latter being a rise of 38%. For the full year, revenues were 12% higher at $23.95 billion, with pretax earnings growing 38% to $6.67 billion, or $2.91 per share, a rise of 44%.
The company said that it now has 10 products in its portfolio that each have sales of $1.0 billion or more, with turnover of its five key drugs - Nexium (esomeprazole), Seroquel (quetiapine), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Arimidex (anastrozole) and Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) - achieving combined turnover of $10.85 billion for 2005, up 27% on 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze