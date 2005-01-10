AstraZeneca pulls EU MAA for Iressa

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has withdrawn its application with the European Medicines Agency to market Iressa (gefinitib) for the treatment of lung cancer, as the drug did not meet approval requirements in failing to prolong survival versus placebo.
The decision was based on results from a clinical trial which, although demonstrating an improvement in lung tumor shrinkage and time to treatment failure, did not translate into a "statistically-significant survival benefit," according to the firm (see also page 8 this issue).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze