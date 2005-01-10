AstraZeneca pulls EU MAA for Iressa

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has withdrawn its application with the European Medicines Agency to market Iressa (gefinitib) for the treatment of lung cancer, as the drug did not meet approval requirements in failing to prolong survival versus placebo.

The decision was based on results from a clinical trial which, although demonstrating an improvement in lung tumor shrinkage and time to treatment failure, did not translate into a "statistically-significant survival benefit," according to the firm (see also page 8 this issue).