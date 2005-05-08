AstraZeneca/Renovis' Cerovive shows benefit in reducing disability after stroke

US biopharmaceutical group Renovis and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca have reported mixed results from a multinational, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III trial evaluating Cerovive (NXY-059) as a potential stroke recovery therapy.
The 1,700-patient SAINT (Stroke - Acute Ischemic - NXY Treatment) I study, which was conducted by AstraZeneca, found that Cerovive induced a significantly greater reduction versus placebo on the primary outcome of disability after an acute ischemic stroke (p=0.038), as measured by the Modified Rankin Scale.
However, it was found that there was no significant difference in neurological impairment between the Cerovive and placebo groups as measured by the National Institute of Health Stroke Scale. The firms say that the significance of this data will be assessed following the outcome of the SAINT II and CHANT (Cerebral Hemorrhagic And NXY-059 Treatment) studies.
