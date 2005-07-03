AstraZeneca's Arimidex gets new indication

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says that its breast cancer drug Arimidex (anastrozole) has been granted a new indication by the European Medicines Agency, which allows the agent to be used in postmenopausal women as an adjuvant treatment for hormone-receptor positive early invasive breast cancer.

This means that more postmenopausal women whose breast cancer progression is driven by oestrogen - representing around 75% of all postmenopausal cases, the company notes - are now eligible to receive Arimidex after surgery to prevent their disease returning. The product offers a 26% reduction in the risk of breast cancer recurrence versus the 30-year gold standard tamoxifen, according to the group.