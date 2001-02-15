AstraZeneca's fast-melt Zomig form approved in USA

AstraZeneca has been granted US approval for its Zomig-ZMT(zolmitriptan) 2.5mg orally-disintegrating tablets for the treatment of acute migraine, with or without aura, in adults. The fast-melt formulation was first launched in Sweden in 1999, and is now available in 20 European countries. Worldwide sales of Zomig totalled $237 million in 2000, a 31% increase over the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze