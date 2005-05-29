AstraZeneca's GERD drug improves asthma

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca says that adding its gastric proton pump inhibitor Nexium (esomeprazole) to existing treatment schedules improves pulmonary function in terms of mean morning peak expiratory flow rate in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma.
The results of the proof-of-concept study involving 770 patients, designed to assess the clinical benefits of acid suppression in different subgroups of persistent adult asthma, shows that treatment with the drug significantly increased mPEF compared to placebo (p<0.05). This change seemed to be more pronounced in patients with both gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms and nocturnal respiratory symptoms.
Lead study investigator, Susan Harding from the University of Alabama, USA, said the results provide further support for a link between GERD and asthma. "Acid reflux is a potential and often-overlooked trigger of asthma. Previous studies have shown that anti-reflux therapy improves asthma symptoms, but this is the first rigorous clinical trial to show improvements in peak expiratory flow rate following acid suppression therapy with esomeprazole," she said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze