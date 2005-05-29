AstraZeneca's GERD drug improves asthma

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca says that adding its gastric proton pump inhibitor Nexium (esomeprazole) to existing treatment schedules improves pulmonary function in terms of mean morning peak expiratory flow rate in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma.

The results of the proof-of-concept study involving 770 patients, designed to assess the clinical benefits of acid suppression in different subgroups of persistent adult asthma, shows that treatment with the drug significantly increased mPEF compared to placebo (p<0.05). This change seemed to be more pronounced in patients with both gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms and nocturnal respiratory symptoms.

Lead study investigator, Susan Harding from the University of Alabama, USA, said the results provide further support for a link between GERD and asthma. "Acid reflux is a potential and often-overlooked trigger of asthma. Previous studies have shown that anti-reflux therapy improves asthma symptoms, but this is the first rigorous clinical trial to show improvements in peak expiratory flow rate following acid suppression therapy with esomeprazole," she said.