AstraZeneca's heart drug Atacand also reduces diabetes risk

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's angiotensin II receptor blocker Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) has yielded good results from a prospectively-defined, secondary analysis of the Candesartan in Heart Failure Assessment of Reduction in Mortality and morbidity (CHARM) program evaluating its effects in reducing the risk of development of new-onset diabetes.

In the 7,599-patient CHARM program, 163 of those receiving the drug and 202 from the placebo group developed a new diagnosis of diabetes, for a relative risk reduction on the agent of 22% (hazard ratio 0.78, 95% confidence interval 0.64-0.96, p=0.020). Summarizing the results, Salim Yusuf, director of cardiology at McMaster University, Ontario, Canada, said that patients on Atacand demonstrated a reduced risk of developing diabetes "in addition to the established benefit of reducing cardiovascular mortality."

The drug is indicated for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure and not for the prevention of new-onset diabetes but, as both conditions are linked to higher mortality, increased diabetes risk could be a dangerous treatment complication for heart failure patients on the drug.