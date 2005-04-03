AstraZeneca's Iressa backed by Japanese Ministry of Health study group

A report from a study group at the Japanese Ministry of Health says that AstraZeneca's lung cancer agent Iressa (gefitinib) should continue to be used despite clinical evidence over survival rates and domestic allegations of side effect deaths. The study group recommends that the revised guidelines on its usage issued by the Japan Lung Cancer Society should always be consulted.
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