AstraZeneca's Iressa shows no overall survival advantage

AstraZeneca has announced that the initial analysis of the primary endpoint of Study 709, Iressa (gefitinib) Survival Evaluation in Lung cancer (ISEL) with 1,692 patients has been conducted, and shows that the drug failed to significantly prolong survival in comparison to placebo in the overall population (HR 0.89, p=0.11, Median 5.6 versus 5.1 months), or in patients with adenocarcinoma (HR 0.83, p=0.07, Median 6.3 vs 5.4 months).
There was a statistically significant improvement in tumour shrinkage (objective response rate), which did not translate into a statistically significant survival benefit. Prospective subgroup analyses suggested survival benefits in patients of Oriental origin and in patients who never smoked.
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