AstraZeneca's Nexium sees good results

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca's gastric ulcer treatment Nexium (esomaprazole), has produced a good performace in two recent evaluations in the patients who are on a continuous non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug adminstration and, therefore, susceptible to upper gastrointestinal discomfort.
The studies showed that 20mg and 40mg formulations of the agent significantly improved these symptoms in patients taking NSAIDs, including selective COX-2 inhibitors versus placebo.
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