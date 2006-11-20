AstraZeneca's offer to Medicare Part D enrollees

UK-headquartered drug major AstraZeneca has announced a new program that provides significant savings to Medicare Part D beneficiaries who may have difficulty affording their medicines.
Beginning November 15, people who qualify and enroll will be able to go to their participating local pharmacy and immediately receive savings on AstraZeneca products, including Nexium (esomeprazole), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate), Toprol XL (metoprolol succinate) and Arimidex (anastrozole). This is a unique offering in comparison to other patient assistance programs because it gives people convenient savings on their medicines at the pharmacy counter, says the company.
"AZ Medicine & Me" for people in Medicare Part D is special because it is easy to sign up, has no enrollment fee and will be available at local pharmacies, the drugmaker notes. The program is designed specifically to help qualifying enrollees receive additional savings on their AstraZeneca medicines. Enrollees will pay no more than $25 for a typical 30-day supply of the firm's drugs available through Medicare Part D.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze