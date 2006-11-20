AstraZeneca's offer to Medicare Part D enrollees

UK-headquartered drug major AstraZeneca has announced a new program that provides significant savings to Medicare Part D beneficiaries who may have difficulty affording their medicines.

Beginning November 15, people who qualify and enroll will be able to go to their participating local pharmacy and immediately receive savings on AstraZeneca products, including Nexium (esomeprazole), Crestor (rosuvastatin), Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate), Toprol XL (metoprolol succinate) and Arimidex (anastrozole). This is a unique offering in comparison to other patient assistance programs because it gives people convenient savings on their medicines at the pharmacy counter, says the company.

"AZ Medicine & Me" for people in Medicare Part D is special because it is easy to sign up, has no enrollment fee and will be available at local pharmacies, the drugmaker notes. The program is designed specifically to help qualifying enrollees receive additional savings on their AstraZeneca medicines. Enrollees will pay no more than $25 for a typical 30-day supply of the firm's drugs available through Medicare Part D.