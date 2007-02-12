Thursday 21 November 2024

AstraZeneca's R&D pipeline update reveals 120 NCEs and 25 LCM strategies in progress

12 February 2007

In its latest R&D update, released with its fourth-quarter 2006 results (see page 5), Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca said that its pipeline now totals 120 projects, including 95 New Chemical Entities and 25 lifecycle management opportunities of products already on the market.

Since December 2005, AstraZeneca's externalization efforts have added five Phase II and two Phase III molecules to its development pipeline, while a further 21 new molecules entered development from its own laboratories, and the early pipeline progressed well with 12 first-human exposures during the year.

The firm's recent R&D highlights include a January 2007 worldwide collaboration with US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize two diabetes compounds, including saxagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor in Phase III development and dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor in Phase IIb tests.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze