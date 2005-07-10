AstraZeneca's Seroquel for depression?

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says that data from a large-scale clinical study, published in the July issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry, show that its antipsychotic Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) has potential utility for the treatment of depressive episodes in patients with bipolar I and II disorders.
Findings from the 542-patient, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial showed that patients taking Seroquel exhibited a statistically-significant decrease in depression score, as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, at week one, with a continued reduction through week eight. Mean change in MADRS scores were -16.7 for Seroquel 600mg and -16.4 with the 300mg dose compared to -10.3 for placebo (p<0.001) at final assessment.
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