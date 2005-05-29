AstraZeneca's Toprol-XL effective in children

Data presented at the 20th annual scientific meeting of the American Society of Hypertension held in San Francisco, California, show that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's beta-blocker Toprol-XL (metoprolol succinate) extended-release tablet is effective in treating hypertension in pediatric patients.

In the double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study, 144 children with primary hypertension, aged six-16, were randomized to one of four treatment groups: placebo or Toprol-XL 0.2mg/kg, 1.0mg/kg or 2.0mg/kg for four weeks. The findings revealed that the mean systolic blood pressure was reduced with the agent (all doses pooled) by 6.2mmHg versus 1.9mmHg (p=0.03).