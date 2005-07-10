AstraZeneca's Zactima enters Ph III for NSCLC

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that it will progress its lung cancer candidate drug Zactima (ZD6474) to Phase III trials. Recruitment to the requisite studies evaluating its antitumor activity in non-small cell lung cancer will begin over the next few months, the firm stated.

The agent is a once-daily, oral therapy that selectively targets key signalling pathways in cancer including: vascular endothelial growth factor receptor signalling, resulting in inhibition of tumor angiogenesis; and epidermal growth factor receptor signalling, which may lead to direct inhibition of cancer cell proliferation and increased survival. Zactima also inhibits RET kinase which may be important in certain tumors, the firm stated.