AstraZeneca shares slump as promotion of Iressa is suspended

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca saw its share price slump on December 17, after the company announced that clinical trials with its lung cancer drug Iressa (gefitinib) failed to met their primary endpoint, prolonging overall survival versus placebo in Study 709, although the drug did shrink tumors.

The firm said that, although Iressa would still be made available to patients requiring the drug, it would not be promoted, at least for the present, until the trial results were further evaluated. The shares closed down 170 pence at L18.96 on the news, the third recent blow for the company, following the US Food and Drug Administration's rejection of the firm's oral anticoagulant Exanta (ximelagatran; Marketletter October 18, 2004) and damaging questions being asked about the safety of its cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor (rosuvastatin), third-quarter 2004 sales of which were $260 million vs $76 million in the like period of 2003 (Marketletters passim).