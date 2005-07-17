AstraZeneca signs $340M deal for Avanir's RCT-enhancing drugs

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has entered into an exclusive deal with San Diego, USA-based biotechnology group Avanir Pharmaceuticals for the discovery, development and commercialization of reverse cholesterol transport-enhancing agents as potential therapies for cardiovascular disease.

The deal could be worth up to $340.0 million to the US firm, as AstraZeneca has agreed to pay an upfront fee of $10.0 million as well as milestone payments totaling $330.0 million on the attainment of certain developmental and regulatory milestones. In addition, following commercialization of any products developed under the agreement, Avanir will receive stepped royalties rising from single digit to low double-digit rates depending on the level of sales generated, the groups said.