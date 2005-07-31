AstraZeneca signs development/licensing deals with Schering AG and Astex

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has announced two new discovery, development and commercialization agreements with European drugmakers which, if successful, will serve to breathe new life into the firm's pipeline, as well as potentially leading to a flow of positive news following the stream of setbacks last year (Marketletters passim).

AstraZeneca has entered into a research collaboration and licensing agreement with German drug major Schering AG, which relates to a new class of anti-inflammatory agents - selective glucocorticoid receptor agonists.