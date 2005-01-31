AstraZeneca signs new accord with Perlegen

US firm Perlegen Sciences says that it will conduct a high-density whole genome association study in collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca for an undisclosed trait of interest. This is the second project between the two companies; a study to research the genetics of myocardial infarction was announced in January, 2004. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In this new study, Perlegen will assay human genetic variants (also called single-nucleotide polymorphisms or SNPs) in individuals with the trait of interest compared to people without the trait (controls). This genotyping process reveals which SNPs are associated with the trait exhibited by the cases, also known as the phenotype.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze