AstraZeneca signs new accord with Perlegen

US firm Perlegen Sciences says that it will conduct a high-density whole genome association study in collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca for an undisclosed trait of interest. This is the second project between the two companies; a study to research the genetics of myocardial infarction was announced in January, 2004. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In this new study, Perlegen will assay human genetic variants (also called single-nucleotide polymorphisms or SNPs) in individuals with the trait of interest compared to people without the trait (controls). This genotyping process reveals which SNPs are associated with the trait exhibited by the cases, also known as the phenotype.