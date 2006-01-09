AstraZeneca submits sNDA for Seroquel as treatment for depression in bipolar disorder

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration to seek approval for a new indication for Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) for the treatment of patients with depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder. The agent, which is the world's most prescribed atypical antipsychotic, is currently approved for the treatment of acute manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder as well as the treatment of schizophrenia. In 2004, sales of the drug reached $2.0 billion and, since its launch, it has seen over 13 million patient exposures.