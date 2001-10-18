AstraZeneca to present positive ZD1839 (IRESSA) data

AstraZeneca has said it is "encouraged" by the positive results fromIDEAL (IRESSA Dose Evaluation in Advanced Lung Cancer), the first pivotal study of ZD1839 (trade name IRESSA) in non-small cell lung cancer and plans to present these Phase II data at the 12th International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, to be held in Miami, USA, on November 1.
Meantime, the abstract of the data is available on www.AACR.org.
