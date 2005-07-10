Atacand cuts diabetes risk in HF patients

Data from three trials in the CHARM (Candesartan in Heart Failure - Assessment of Reduction in Mortality and Morbidity) program, published in the July issue of the journal Circulation, show that AstraZeneca's angiotensin receptor blocker Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) reduces the risk of diabetes mellitus in patients with varying degrees of heart failure and body mass index.
6% of participants receiving Atacand were newly-diagnosed with diabetes during the study period (median 3.1 years) compared to 7.4% in the control arm (p=0.020). The composite endpoint of new diabetes diagnosis or death was seen in 25.2% of the treatment group versus 28.6% taking a placebo (p=0.004).
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