Athena Files For Diastat In USA

- Athena Neurosciences has filed a New Drug Application in the USA for Diastat, a proprietary gel formulation of the benzodiazepine diazepam intended for rectal administration and home use in the treatment of a severe form of epilepsy, known as acute repetitive seizures. The disorder is characterized by multiple, recurrent seizures, which are predictable in onset but may lead to neurological damage. Diastat is designated an orphan drug in the USA.
