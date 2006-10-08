Athenagen raises $50 million

Athenagen, a privately-held US biopharmaceutical company focused in the area of neurovascular diseases, says it has raised $50.0 million through a series B financing. The funds will be used primarily to advance development of the company's lead programs targeting Alzheimer's disease, age-related macular degeneration and cognition enhancement.

The financing was co-led by Sanderling Ventures and Clarus Ventures, with a significant investment also made by Index Ventures. Current investors, Charter Life Sciences and Astellas Venture Management, also participated in the round. As a result of the financing, Dennis Henner, a managing director of Clarus Ventures, will take a seat on Athenagen's board.

"The strength of science, product opportunities and management experience at Athenagen combine to create an exceptional investment opportunity for Clarus," commented Dr Henner, adding: "Athenagen's internally generated AMD and beta-secretase inhibitor programs are potentially best-in-class molecules that have differentiated themselves from competitive programs. Furthermore, the recently in-licensed GTS-21 for cognition enhancement represents a valuable near-term product opportunity in a field that clearly needs new agents."