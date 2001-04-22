Athersys abandons $115 million IPO

Athersys, the US genomics and biopharmaceutical firm, says that its planfor a $115 million initial public offering "has been abandoned due to market conditions." The Cleveland-based company was planning to use the IPO proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Athersys, which was established in 1995, posted a net loss of $23.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2000, and is the latest of around 90 companies that has pulled an IPO since the beginning of 2001.
