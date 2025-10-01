Atorvastatin Effective In Hypertriglyceridemia

Warner-Lambert's new HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, which the company describes as a second-generation agent, is the only drug in its class to be effective in lowering triglyceride levels in primary hypertriglyceridemia, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (January 10). Other drugs in this class are found to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol but have little effect on triglycerides. Warner-Lambert also claims that atorvastatin has a more potent lowering effect on LDL-cholesterol than competitor drugs.

A total of 56 patients with PH were administered either placebo or 5mg, 20mg or 80mg atorvastatin, on top of a low-cholesterol diet, for four weeks. In the atorvastatin treatment groups, total serum triglyceride levels decreased in a dose-dependent manner; reductions in the 20mg and 80mg groups were statistically significant (p<.05) compared with placebo. Importantly, atorvastatin did not cause a redistribution of triglycerides but consistently lowered triglycerides in all lipoprotein fractions. The drug was well-tolerated.

Warner-Lambert is conducting Phase III trials of atorvastatin in patients with moderate-to-severe hypercholesterolemia, and intends to file a New Drug Application in the USA before the end of the year.