Atridox Filing Accepted In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing AtrixLaboratories' New Drug Application for Atridox, which combines the company's Atrigel biodegradable polymer with the antibiotic doxycycline for the treatment of periodontal disease. The NDA was submitted earlier this year (Marketletter April 21). Subject to approval, the product will be marketed in North America by Block Drug Company.
