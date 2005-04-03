Atrium Bio files for $75M IPO

Canada's AEterna Zentaris has announced that its 61.1%-owned subsidiary, Atrium Biotechnologies, has filed a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each Canadian province in connection with its proposed initial public offering and secondary offering of 6.25 million subordinate voting shares at a price of C$12.00 per share, for total proceeds of C$75.0 million ($61.3 million).

The offering consists of 4,166,667 subordinate voting shares to be issued from Atrium's treasury, for gross proceeds to the latter of C$50.0 million, and 2,083,333 to be sold by SGF Soquia, a subsidiary of Societe Generale de financement du Quebec, for gross proceeds to itself of C$25.0 million. The IPO is expected to close on April 6, at which time Atrium's shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATB.sv.