Atugen gets nine anticancer target milestone payments from Schering

German siRNA specialist drugmaker Atugen AG says that it has achieved nine of its milestones under a target validation research contract with fellow German firm Schering AG and its US-based subsidiary, Berlex. The payments have been made for nine cancer drug targets which have been further investigated in studies by Schering after Atugen successfully validated them out of several dozen identified by the drug major since 2002. Over the period of the research agreement, Atugen has received milestone payments, annual license fees and research funding. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze