Atugen gets nine anticancer target milestone payments from Schering

German siRNA specialist drugmaker Atugen AG says that it has achieved nine of its milestones under a target validation research contract with fellow German firm Schering AG and its US-based subsidiary, Berlex. The payments have been made for nine cancer drug targets which have been further investigated in studies by Schering after Atugen successfully validated them out of several dozen identified by the drug major since 2002. Over the period of the research agreement, Atugen has received milestone payments, annual license fees and research funding. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.