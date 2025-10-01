Atypical Antipsychotic Cuts Schizophrenia Costs

It is held that, at least in some patients, atypical antipsychotic drugs such as Sandoz' Clozaril (clozapine) have offered a step forward in schizophrenia management due to their effects on the negative, introverting symptoms of the condition. Unfortunately, clozapine use has been restricted by its potential to cause serious side effects and the need for careful patient monitoring, but several companies are bringing new atypical antipsychotics to market which, the manufacturers claim, offer clozapine's profile of activity with greater tolerability.

All these companies are hoping to show that using these new and expensive drugs will actually reduce the overall cost of treatment. Now, a study published in the British Journal of Medical Economics (1996; 10: 59-67) has suggested that if Janssen-Cilag/Organon's Risperdal (risperidone) replaced conventional treatment in the UK National health Service, the overall costs of treating chronic schizophrenia could be reduced by over L4,000 ($6,100) per patient in the first year, and by L11,756 over two years.

Risperidone Risperdal was the first of the second-generation clozapine-like antipsychotics to gain approval in the UK, three years ago. It remains the only drug of this type on the market, although candidates from other firms, including Eli Lilly (olanzapine) and Zeneca (Seroquel), could be available in the near future.