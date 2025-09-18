Thursday 18 September 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

aTyr Pharma

A San Diego–based clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Its research is built on extracellular tRNA synthetase biology, a platform designed to generate biologics with unique immunomodulatory properties.

The company’s lead drug candidate is efzofitimod, an Fc fusion protein being developed for interstitial lung diseases (ILDs). aTyr is prioritizing pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare immune-mediated ILD, while also pursuing systemic sclerosis-related ILD as a follow-on indication.

In 2025, aTyr completed the Phase III EFZO-FIT trial of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, enrolling more than 260 patients across nine countries. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2025, and if positive, could support regulatory filings. The company is also running EFZO-CONNECT, a Phase II study in systemic sclerosis-related ILD.

Financially, aTyr reported approximately $69 million in cash and investments at the end of September 2024 and raised an additional $19.4 million in early 2025 through an at-the-market equity program. Management has indicated this funding should cover operations into 2026.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest aTyr Pharma News

aTyr Pharma slumps as Phase III study of efzofitimod disappoints
15 September 2025
Illuminating advances in sarcoidosis treatment
2 May 2025
Kyorin acquires Japanese rights for interstitial lung diseases candidate
7 January 2020
EMA Orphan Drug status for aTyr’s Resolaris in FSHD
18 February 2015
More aTyr Pharma news >


Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze