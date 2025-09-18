aTyr Pharma

Its research is built on extracellular tRNA synthetase biology, a platform designed to generate biologics with unique immunomodulatory properties.

The company’s lead drug candidate is efzofitimod, an Fc fusion protein being developed for interstitial lung diseases (ILDs). aTyr is prioritizing pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare immune-mediated ILD, while also pursuing systemic sclerosis-related ILD as a follow-on indication.

In 2025, aTyr completed the Phase III EFZO-FIT trial of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, enrolling more than 260 patients across nine countries. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2025, and if positive, could support regulatory filings. The company is also running EFZO-CONNECT, a Phase II study in systemic sclerosis-related ILD.

Financially, aTyr reported approximately $69 million in cash and investments at the end of September 2024 and raised an additional $19.4 million in early 2025 through an at-the-market equity program. Management has indicated this funding should cover operations into 2026.