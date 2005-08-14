Aureon secures $20M funding

Aureon Laboratories (formerly Aureon Biosciences) says that it has closed on a series B round of venture capital financing, which secured $20.0 million for the company. The group of investors participating in the financing included Atlas Venture, Sprout Group, Pfizer (through its Pfizer Strategic Investments Group) and a consortium of European groups with expertise in the medical diagnostics industry.

Aureon specializes in the creation of next-generation tissue analysis by integrating clinical, micro-anatomic and molecular profiles of disease. The initial application of this technology is in the field of prostate cancer. Aureon's Prostate Px, its first predictive test, is scheduled to be released later this year and will provide urologists with a unique insight into a patient's chance of developing a cancer recurrence following the removal of the prostate, the company claims. The information received through the use of ProstatePx will provide the physician with the knowledge and flexibility to customize treatment plans for each individual patient. Currently, there are no tests available that can predict a patient's chance of experiencing a recurrence of their prostate cancer.

With the funding secured, "Aureon will move aggressively toward concluding its clinical validation work and prepare for the commercial launch of its initial Prostate Px," stated the firm's chief executive, Vijay Aggarwal.